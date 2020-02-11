Off-duty Margate firefighter charged in Super Bowl block party shooting

COOPER CITY, Fla. – A Margate Firefighter was arrested last week for his role in a Super Bowl Sunday shooting in Cooper City.

The off-duty firefighter, identified as 39-year-old Margate Fire Rescue Lt. Lorne Brown, is the alleged gunman in the shooting, which took place during a block party for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

He was ordered held without bond after appearing before a judge on Friday.

Lorne Brown appears in bond court Feb. 7, 2020. (WPLG)

A newly obtained arrest warrant is revealing additional details about the shooting.

Neighbors in the area of Southwest 91st Terrace and Southwest 52nd Court in Cooper City had blocked off a roadway while gathering to watch the big game.

According to the victim, 22-year-old Simeon Brown, who is not related to the gunman, some of the party goers became angry when he drove around a road block.

The warrant states Lorne and an off-duty City of Miami police officer, both of whom were armed, approached Simeon’s vehicle with their guns drawn.

Simeon, fearing for his life, attempted to drive away when Lorne fired two shots into the driver side window, according to the warrant.

There were a total of four people in the car, including Simeon's brother, his girlfriend and another friend, who is a Miami-Dade School Board police officer.

According to the arrest warrant, the block party was illegally blocking the roadway and impeding traffic, as the City of Cooper City did not authorize it.

"Instead of clearing the roadway so no one would potentially get hurt, Lorne armed himself and the party goers blocked the roadway even further using two (2) trucks," the warrant states.

After the shooting, Lorne told responding deputies he was concerned for the children and party goers, that they could be hit by passing cars.

While the concern was considered valid, the warrant states “the party goers had no right to address that concern by stopping incoming vehicles at gunpoint.”

Lorne is facing multiple charges, including first degree attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Margate Fire Rescue officials said Lorne has been with the department since Aug. 16, 2004. He has since been suspended with pay.