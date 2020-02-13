Memorial service held for trooper fatally shot on I-95
Family, friends, colleagues gather to remember Trooper Joseph Bullock
BRADENTON, Fla. – A memorial service was held Thursday for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was killed in the line of duty.
Family, friends and colleagues from throughout the state gathered to say goodbye to Trooper Joseph Bullock in his hometown of Bradenton.
Bullock was fatally shot last week after he stopped to help Franklin Reed III, whose Dodge Durango broke down on Interstate 95 in Martin County.
A tow truck driver claimed Reed was upset about having to pay for the service when he shot Bullock.
Shortly thereafter, a Riviera Beach police officer who was passing by shot Reed, killing him.
The 19-year veteran’s body arrived at the church by a procession of law enforcement officers. His casket was draped with an American flag.
Gov. Ron DeSantis was among the attendees at Bullock’s memorial service.
