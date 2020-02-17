Puppy may have been shot in face, but doctors still not sure what caused injuries

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A puppy, recovering from a fractured jaw, was likely shot, but doctors at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital are saying they’ve discovered no exit or entry wound.

There was metal found in the female dog’s shattered jaw, which is consistent with bullet fragments.

The Doberman Rescue League responded to a call for emergency help in the Redland after someone saw the dog pacing back and forth in the area of S.W. 216th Street and 209th Avenue.

"We’ve seen bad cases, very bad cases but something like this on a five-month-old puppy; it’s heartbreaking, how someone can shoot a dog,” said Esteban Lopez, a volunteer with with a Doberman Rescue League.

A video shows the puppy before its rescue. A voice on the video says, “I just want to help you.”

Doctors at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital, where veterinarians say the dog is currently stabilized, are conducting an evaluation to see what kind of treatment the puppy will need.

The next step, they believe, will be surgery to rebuild the female dog’s jaw.

“Cold blood, shooting a dog. It’s pretty sad,” said Lopez.

Rescue groups are in need of help for Clover’s expenses. To find out more, Grateful Paws Dog and Cat Rescue and Doberman Rescue League.