Traffic alert: Semi-trailer truck overturns on Golden Glades Interchange

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A semi-trailer truck overturned on Monday at the Golden Glades Interchange, which Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed in both directions in Miami-Dade County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi-trailer truck was blocking the ramp from State Road 9 northbound lanes to the Interstate 95 northbound lanes.

FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.