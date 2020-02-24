Driver flees after crashing into Pompano Beach home, nearly killing baby

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – After crashing into a home, a man jumped out of a blue Saturn Sky convertible -- which broke through a wall and was halfway into the living room.

A frightened mother ran outside saying her 2-month-old baby could have been killed in the Monday crash in Pompano Beach. She shouted she had just moved the baby minutes before her wall was crushed.

“They were holding down the driver, so he couldn’t flee, but he was able to get up and run away,” said Sandra King, a spokeswoman for the Pompano Beach Fire Department.

King said the driver was moving at a “high rate of speed” along Northwest 17th Court when he lost control of the car near Northwest Second Terrace. Detectives are looking for him.

The passenger was injured and Fire Rescue personnel to him to the hospital. City of Pompano Beach officials deemed the home as an “unsafe structure.”