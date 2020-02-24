Pembroke Pines police officer remains hospitalized after domestic violence call
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines police officer remained hospitalized on Sunday after he was injured while responding to a domestic violence call.
Fire Rescue personnel took the officer on Saturday from the area of Taft Street and Northwest 104th Avenue to Memorial Regional Hospital.
The Pembroke Pines Police Department did not release the identity of the officer.
