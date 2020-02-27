Is Miami’s beach water filled with poop? Volunteer testing proves it’s so

MIAMI, Fla. – Scott Stripling is a volunteer for the Miami Surfrider Foundation.

“I love the outdoors. I love the environment. When I started surfing, that just blew my whole world. I love the ocean.”

The Surfrider Foundation is an environmental, non-profit group established by surfers to protect oceans and beaches.

Stripling is one of 25 volunteers in Miami-Dade County who, every week, take samples from oceans and beaches to check for the presence of Enterococci, a fecal indicator bacteria in the water that is extremely harmful if swallowed or makes contact with open skin.

“I walk out into about waist-deep water, collect the sample, cinch it up then deliver it to a lab,” said Stripling.

Seth Bloomgarden, the chairman of the Miami Surfrider Foundation. said that people are getting sick and they aren’t sure why.

“No one is letting them know what’s happening out there,” said Bloomgarden.

It is showing up more and more, an average of 25 beach advisories a year in Miami-Dade County since 207. Last year, the count was 39.

“20 percent of the Thursdays you come to the beach, it could be contaminated with this fecal bacteria. We have a major problem we need to resolve,” said Stripling.

The Causes?

Old pipes are breaking in Miami-Dade’s aging sewer system, spilling millions of gallons of raw sewage into our backyard, including one just this week. Four in the past six months near Oleta River State Park. At least one from a pipe that the county should have replaced years ago.

Bloomgarden said he has been keeping score. “We’re seeing it happen on a regular basis. Our beaches are filled with poop. This is a recipe for disaster,” said Bloomgarden.

In 2019, Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department reported 108 sewer line breaks, 29 caused by construction accidents. The results? More than five million gallons of spilled sewage.

Kelly Cox, general council for Miami Waterkeeper, a watchdog non-profit protecting and defending South Florida’s waterways, said that the problem has been ongoing for decades.

“The spills are inevitable and when they do occur we can see coralitrive spikes in that fecal indicator bacteria level in our nearshore levels,” said Cox.

But it’s not just sewer leaks, but leaking septic tanks, fertilizer run offs, climate change and the massive amounts of seaweed and sargassum are all creating the perfect storm for this bacteria to thrive.

“Sewage spills are not only to blame for this but they are certainly a critical piece of the puzzle,” said Cox.

Environmentalists aren’t the only ones sounding the alarm. In August, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office released a stinging 33-page grand jury report with a dire warning to local leaders and elected officials about the crown jewel of our environment that is currently in a very precarious state.

It reads: “Biscayne Bay is at a tipping point. Without corrective action, the declining quality of this body of water may become irreversible.”

Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioner District 8. said: “It’s our tourism, it’s our economy, it’s our lifeline. Just imagine South Florida without clean water, it cannot exist.”

Cava sits on the county’s infrastructure and capital improvements committee and has been fighting to protect our environment.

“We are not moving with enough urgency. Everything that you’re talking about right now tells us that our bay or ocean, our economy, our health is at risk.”

Making repairs

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department is under the gun. “We’re working tirelessly to decrease the impact to our community and our environment,” said Jennifer Messemer-Skold of Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department.

The number of breaks has actually decreased. After being sued by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2012, Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department is now halfway done complying with a federally mandated $1.8 billion plan to upgrade the county’s pipes and is also investing millions more in upgrading the whole system.

Messmer-Skold said Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department actually made 988 proactive repairs to its water lines that could have potentially become water main breaks.

Still, breaks happen. And they’re not always addressed right away. This one discovered in 2017, just a mile off Fisher Island, had been leaking for over a year before it was fixed. It came from one of two massive ocean outfall pipes from the Central District plant in Virginia Key that every day pumps 143 million gallons of partially treated waste water into the ocean.

Bloomgarden said that it is about two miles off South Point, about two miles off Government Cut, off Fisher Island.

So far, there’s been no evidence that shows that the outflow is causing the beach contamination. Still, the state of Florida has now banned this practice. By 2025, all Florida counties must stop the daily pumping of waste water into the ocean. It’s a race against the clock.

The results

It’s now 24 hours after Surfrider volunteers took samples from 10 Miami-Dade County beaches.

A laboratory director helps Stripling record the week’s results. “Cells that light up in this infrared, the light blue, are positive cells that have live fecal bacteria. These are all positive cells and this is going to be a high level of bacteria contamination." The results are from Crandon Park in Virginia Key.

This time, the testing showed only one beach with a high concentration of bacteria.

“If we take this on from multiple fronts, we can save Biscayne Bay,” said Cox.

Right now Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department must, by law, disclose when there is a major spillage and issue no swim advisories for bodies of water affected. But there are no public advisories for beaches testing positive for fecal indicator bacteria. The Florida Department of Health tests area beaches on Monday; Surfrider tests on Thursdays; Miami Waterkeeper tests all other recreational bodies of water.

Until we solve what’s contaminating area beaches, it’s up to all of us to stay informed and pay attention.

