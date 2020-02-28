Police officers find ‘possible grenade’ near gas station in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A police officer placed his hands in a shopping cart to dig through clothes, as he searched for a live grenade on Thursday afternoon near Miami’s Brownsville. It wasn’t in the cart.

According to Detective Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the department, officers found “the possible grenade” in a trash can near the Caraf Oil gas station, at 6151 NW 32 Ave.

An anonymous caller alerted police officers about the threat of a live grenade.

During the search, officers shut down an area of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Northwest 32nd Avenue until the Miami-Dade Police Department’s bomb squad experts issued the “All Clear” on the scene. No one was injured.