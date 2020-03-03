Parents concerned following massive brawl outside Coral Springs High School

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Some South Florida parents are outraged as some fights after school have led to several students being arrested.

Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos spoke with one parent who said fights are happening off school grounds.

That parent said some students are being specifically targeted by a gang, while other times the gang is attacking students at random.

He said more should be done to protect their children.

Cell phone video shows dozens of teens gathered across the street from Coral Springs High School when punches start flying. Kids are seen falling to the ground as multiple fights break out.

It happened just after school dismissal on Monday.

"When I got there, there was an all-out brawl," said parent Charles Ross Sr. "There was probably every bit of 100 children out there."

Ross told Ramos that when he arrived to pick up his sons, ages 16 and 18, both of whom are students at the school, he was met with the chaos.

His two boys were caught in the middle of the violence.

"I was terrified, not just for my children, but I was terrified for any other children that would be in a position like that," Ross said.

According to Ross, the fight was one of two that happened on separate days last week. He believes that while his kids were the target in Monday's attack, the gang is singling out children at random and it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt.

“They congregate at the McDonald’s on Sample Road and they pick fights and they prey on the innocent,” Ross said.

Ross believes that while there is a police presence at the school, Coral Springs police should do more to keep these children safe, and prevent future outbreaks of violence from happened after dismissal.

"This is a problem Coral Springs police needs to deal with," said Ross. "They need to handle this."

Local 10 News reached out to the Coral Springs Police Department, which said that this is not an ongoing problem, however, there have been fights recently because there are issues between two different groups at the school.

For that reason, they have increased a police presence outside of the high school during dismissal.

Ross also told Ramos that his oldest son was arrested twice, and charged with obstruction and resisting arrest. Ross claims his son was the victim in both cases.