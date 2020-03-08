3 dead after crash on Palmetto Expressway in Doral

Published: March 8, 2020, 10:53 am Updated: March 8, 2020, 11:11 am

DORAL, Fla. – A deadly crash left three people dead early Sunday morning near northwest 58th Street in Doral.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway.

Troopers said the driver of a black Volkswagen lost control before ending up on the grassy shoulder and colliding into several trees.

Investigators said a total of five people were riding inside the vehicle.

Two passengers were ejected and died at the scene, along with a third victim who was found inside the wreckage.

Paramedics rushed the other two passengers to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.