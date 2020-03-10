Heartbroken mother still seeking justice for son’s violent shooting death

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A South Florida family is desperate to find out who gunned down their loved one in a shooting.

Nearly two years after she lost her son Mendell Butler-Lebel in a drive-by-shooting, Omorose Butler says she has turned her pain into purpose.

Her fierce determination to find her son’s killer and speak out against gun violence was apparent as she spoke with Local 10 News while resting one hand on a box that contains her 17-year-old son's ashes.

“We live and breathe this,” she said. “My son was murdered as the result of collateral damage.”

This 👇 is the impact of #gunviolence. Powerful words from a mom channeling her pain into purpose. LISTEN 👇 to Omorose Butler as she rests one hand on a box containing her murdered son’s ashes. “This is not illness, this is a preventable death.” @MomsDemand @Bullets_4_Life https://t.co/pZty2pKdFW pic.twitter.com/fd85ty7n4h — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) March 10, 2020

She said his dream was to be an attorney and attend Florida State University, but on July 2, 2018, Mendell was killed, and two others hurt, when Miramar police said someone shot at them in front of the Foxcroft apartment complex on Foxcroft road.

There is now a reward of $100,000 for information leading to an arrest, donations police said came from Butler’s family and friends.

Miramar Police Det. Joe Tomlin told Local 10 News that it is the highest reward amount they have ever seen at the department.

“In my experience, there’s never been this amount of moeny,” he said. “This should help with some information in this investigation.”