Officials confirm 6 students at Nova Southeastern University test positive for COVID-19

DAVIE, Fla. – A Broward County college has confirmed several cases of coronavirus.

Saturday afternoon, the Broward County Health Department confirmed there are a total of six positive COVID-19 cases involving individuals from Nova Southeastern University

The school confirmed to Local 10 News that those individuals with an NSU-affiliation all traveled to Ireland recently.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST STORIES ON THE CORONAVIRUS.

The trip took place before President Trump's travel ban went into effect.

The school said Saturday that it has no knowledge of any other NSU student or staff member that has tested positive for coronavirus.

NSU's medical and health care experts interviewed the study abroad students and told them, as well as any students or staff that came into close contact with them, to self-quarantine.

SIGN UP FOR WPLG CORONAVIRUS NEWSLETTER TO STAY INFORMED ON LATEST UPDATES.

Nova has provided services to help those people now in isolation.