Self-quarantined elected officials Francis Suarez, Rick Scott give updates on condition

MIAMI – The coronavirus pandemic has put countless people into self-quarantine as fears grow over the global outbreak.

That includes Senator Rick Scott and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Both the Mayor and the Senator say they’re optimistic and feeling strong.

But like so many others, they’re concerned over what comes next, not just for them, but for everyone.

“Right now I’m taking Tylenol, that’s all I’m taking," Suarez said. "I’m trying to get rest and be hydrated and eat, and that’s all I’m doing right now."

Saturday is day two for Suarez after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 42-year-old fell victim to the pandemic after interacting in meetings earlier this month with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director, who tested positive.

That news forcing many into isolation, including Scott, who spoke to Local 10 News on the phone on the fifth day of his self-isolation.

"(I'm) taking my temperature every day, probably now a little more than every day," he said. "I don’t have a (high) temperature."

Suarez says he feels aches and pains and didn’t sleep well Friday night, but is still working from home as he waits for what’s next.

"All of the people who were intimately in contact with me who have been tested have tested negative," Suarez said. "I don’t even know how long this is going to last, (or) when can I come out and say 'I’m cured, I’m ready to be out of isolation.'"

Both men are concerned about what the next several weeks will bring, especially economically, but vow to keep working, even while in quarantine.