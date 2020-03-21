Florida DOH confirms 763 total cases of COVID-19

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Health updated the state’s COVID-19 cases on Saturday in its 6 p.m. update.

According to the Florida DOH, there are 105 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the state as of March 21.

That brings the total number of positive cases in Florida to 763. On Friday in its 11 a.m. update, the DOH reported 520 total cases. That’s a jump of 243 cases in one day. However, they caution that more swab samples are now being obtained and tested, which will increase the numbers.

As of Saturday, the DOH was reporting that 9,338 tests resulted in 7,570 negative, and 763 positive in the state, while 1,005 results were still pending.

Miami-Dade County had conducted 1,478 tests with 1,211 negative and 169 positive; 98 were pending.

In Broward County, 1,739 test results showed 1,313 negative, 164 positive, and 262 pending.

Additionally, the DOH confirmed 12 deaths statewide.

Of the 105 new positive cases, 103 are Florida residents.

The new cases include 46 in Miami-Dade County and 36 in Broward County.

There are now 169 positive cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County and 164 positive cases in Broward County, including three deaths in Broward.