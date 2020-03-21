Florida DOH confirms 95 new cases of COVID-19, including 2 deaths

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Health updated the state's COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning.

According to the Florida DOH, there are 95 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

That brings the total number of positive cases in Florida to 658.

Additionally, the DOH confirmed there have been two additional deaths, bringing the total to 12 statewide.

One of those two deaths was in Broward County, while the other was in Duval County.

Of the 95 new positive cases, 93 are Florida residents.

The new cases include 19 in Miami-Dade County and 23 in Broward County.

There are now 142 positive cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County and 151 in Broward County, including three deaths in Broward.