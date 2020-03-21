Individual at Walter C. Young Middle School in Pembroke Pines tests positive for COVID-19

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools has announced an individual at a Pembroke Pines middle school tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual works at Walter C. Young Middle School.

According to the district, the individual was last present at the school on Thursday, March 12.

Anyone who might require further information will be contacted by the Heath Department, per the district.

Broward Schools did not say whether the individual was a student, teacher or other staff member.

According to the district, they were not made aware of the positive test until Saturday.