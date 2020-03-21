Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez signs order closing all hotels amid COVID-19 outbreak

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced some new changes as the county continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor said Saturday that he signed an emergency order to close all hotels, motels and other lodging establishments throughout the county, with few exceptions.

He also posted a video on YouTube announcing the changes.

Those include first responders, displaced visitors, airline crew members and journalists from out of town.

Gimenez also signed an order stopping boats from “rafting up” together for partying purposes, whether out at sea or in Biscayne Bay.

This comes as the Florida Department of Health confirmed 95 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida on Saturday.

The new cases include 19 in Miami-Dade County and 23 in Broward County.

That brings the total of positive cases in Miami-Dade County to 142. In Broward County, there have been 151 positive cases, including three deaths.