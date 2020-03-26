3 more Atria Willow Wood residents die amid coronavirus pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three more Atria Willow Wood residents have died in the last 24 hours in Broward County.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Max Barker has been confined to his bedroom at the assisted living facility for way too long. On Thursday, the 95-year-old World War II veteran said he can’t wait to get out.

Nine Atria Willow Wood residents have died, but not all of them tested positive for the infectious disease.

Out of the nine dead, six tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. The symptoms include fever and cough, and in more severe cases, patients experience difficulty breathing.

Atria Willow Wood reported 16 residents tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. (Local 10 News)

According to an e-mail that was sent to relatives of the assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, the three victims were among a group of 16 residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

"Sadly, we learned today that three residents who tested positive have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families of these residents during this difficult time.

As of March 26, in total, our community has had sixteen residents who tested positive, including the six who passed, and eleven residents who tested negative. We are awaiting the results for two other residents who have also been tested. We remain in close communication with our residents and families and continue to provide our support as we navigate this unprecedented situation together.

Our primary concern right now is supporting our residents and staff and doing everything in our power to keep them safe. We will also continue to work with the Department of Health and Agency for Health Care Administration as we monitor and respond to this ever-changing situation."

-- Spokesperson for Atria Senior Living

Three of the people who died tested negative. And as of Thursday afternoon, two residents were still waiting for the results of their tests.

Atria Senior Living has asked the Florida Department of Health to come to the facility and test all residents and staff. That hasn’t yet happened.

Local 10 sent an email asking why and we have not yet received a response.