Inmate at Broward jail tests positive for COVID-19

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A male inmate housed at a Broward County jail tested positive for the new coronavirus Wednesday, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was arrested and booked into BSO’s North Broward Bureau sometime in March, according to a report. But BSO officials said when the inmate was arrested, he was “medically screened during booking and showed no signs of COVID-19.”

During a routine screening on March 31, the inmate refused a medical test recommended by healthcare staff, which was not related to the new coronavirus. He was then taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. The BSO did not disclose which hospital the inmate was sent to, but it was there that he tested positive for COVID-19. BSO learned of the results Wednesday.

Areas where the inmate was housed are now under quarantine and many areas are scheduled to be decontaminated. BSO says medical staff will continue to monitor inmates for any signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health was notified, the report stated.

The inmate’s identity and arrest details were withheld, according to BSO, in order to protect his right to medical privacy.

Staff at the jail who were in contact with the inmate have been notified and were told to self-isolate, self-monitor and contact the DOH for further instructions. The officer who first arrested the inmate in Broward County was also contacted.

The North Broward Bureau is a minimum to medium security, special needs detention facility housing male and female offenders. The primary mission of the facility, according to BSO’s website, is to house and manage the mentally ill, medically infirm and special needs inmate population. The facility currently holds 1,200 inmates.