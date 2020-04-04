Coronavirus: Food distribution at Magic City Casino sees swarm of cars hours ahead of event

MIAMI – A food giveaway at Magic City Casino in Miami had cars lining up nine hours early.

Letty Lee was the first in line.

“I got here at 1 a.m.,” she told Local 10 News’ Jeff Weinsier.

The event may have started at 10 a.m., but by 7 a.m. the lot was full.

A food drive held at Magic City Casino as unemployment in Florida continues to rise due to coronavirus. (WPLG)

500 vehicles packed inside, with no more room for any additional cars.

City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes teamed up with Farm Share of Florida for the special drive-through food-distribution.

"People don’t realize how great the need is in this community," said Reyes.

Full COVID-19 precautions were being taken, with drivers being told to keep their windows closed and have their trunks open.

Reyes said he is planning to have two more food distributions similar to this one, with a goal to serve even more families the next time.

Some at Saturday’s event who are out of work, said they still have a full time job, and it’s searching for food.