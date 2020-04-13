Miami-Dade mayor announces plans to get county back to work

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez says he is “seeing a light at the end of this COVID-19 tunnel” and is starting to plan for a return to business.

“Today I’m announcing two initiatives, short term and long term, to get our community back to work,” Giménez said in a video message. “The first initiative is called ‘moving to a new normal.’ Starting later this week, we will be working with community leaders and health experts to establish a deliberate plan to allow people in our county to return to a life as normal as possible without jeopardizing the health of our community and our most vulnerable residents.

“The second initiative will cover ‘economic restoration.’ This will involve business and community leaders and academics to work on a resilient plan to restore our economy as quickly as possible.”

Giménez said that at this point, though, residents must still adhere to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, including social distancing and the wearing of face coverings at essential businesses, which the county issued an emergency order on last week.

The mayor also shared that the county’s libraries have handed out more than 62,500 unemployment forms and sent over 12,500 completed forms to the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity since launching that service last week.

Giménez said that the number of hospitalizations stabilizing in Miami-Dade County is a positive sign about the future of the pandemic “and we want to move forward in a thoughtful and deliberate way.”

His announcement came on the same day that President Donald Trump asserted that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the nation’s social distancing guidelines as he grows anxious to reopen the country as soon as possible.

