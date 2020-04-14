Hundreds line up to honor 18-year-old victim killed over Yeezy sneakers in Miami-Dade

Hundreds of drivers showed up Tuesday to a procession in honor of Andrea Camps, an 18-year-old Terra Environmental Research Institute student who was killed during a robbery in Miami-Dade County.

Camps’ family asked the drivers to avoid stopping to respect social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Rest in peace, angel,” read one sign on a pick-up truck. A large heart-shaped picture of Camps was hanging from the side of a sports utility vehicle. A teenage girl held a sign with flowers: “Our condolences for your loss. She is in heaven now.”

Hundreds of drivers participated in a procession Tuesday to say good bye to Andrea Camps, a shooting victim in Miami-Dade County. (Hatzel Vela/Local 10 News)

Camps’ funeral and burial service were at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South at 11655 SW 117th Ave., in Kendall. On a table, the family displayed a picture of her during her First Communion.

There were also pictures of her days as a student at the Devon Aire K-8 Center, and a stuffed animal with a Florida International University shirt. She had been admitted to nursing school there.

When the service was over, her mother, Maria Lacayo, and her sister Alex Camps, stood near the side of the road in the cemetery to wave at the drivers.

“We love you,” a woman shouted from the passenger side of a sedan.

Andrea Camps was killed April 7 in a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade. (WPLG)

Camps died April 7th when two 19-year-old men ambushed her and her boyfriend to steal $935 in Adidas Yeezy sneakers, police said. The two accused confessed and are being held without bond. News of the murder made it all the way to England.

On Tuesday, a small group attended an open-casket prayer service with Monsignor Pablo Navarro, of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Between 300 to 400 people watched it on Instagram Live.

The drivers lined up on 117th Avenue and followed Miami-Dade police officers guiding them near the gravesite where Camps family greeted them in tears.

The procession ended at the cemetery’s exit on 112th Street. The Camps Lacayo family is planning a mass when her headstone is ready for installation at the graveside.