Miami dog owner concerned, claiming pit bull mix attacked his pup

MIAMI – A Miami's man's beloved pet was nearly killed by a neighborhood dog, and he says police refused to get involved.

Thom Griffith said police told him they wouldn't come out due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he's worried that next time, the aggressive canine may go after a child.

"it’s a pit bull mix," he said. "It was too big to be a pit bull."

Griffith says he was walking his dog Ginger near Coral Way Elementary School on Southwest 14th Avenue.

"The guy yelled at me 'I can’t control the dog,'" Griffith said. "I wasn’t sure if it was going for me or the dog."

The attack on Ginger was fierce and bloody.

"I kicked the dog three or four times as hard as I could," he said. "I honestly thought that she couldn’t survive this."

Griffith said the out of control pit bull let go, and moments later it left the scene, along with its owners.

Ginger, his 5-year-old pup, was left with rip and tear wounds an inch deep.

After getting her to a vet, and a two hour long surgery, Griffith said he’s spent days calling police, trying to file a report, but claims officers repeatedly told him they couldn’t respond because it wasn’t a priority in light of the pandemic.

"And that the only way they would take a complaint is if a dog was loose and chasing you or chasing someone," he said.

Griffith said he’s relieved Ginger is now recovering, but he’s worried the attacker is still out there.

"People can get injured, killed," he said.

Local 10 News reached out to Miami police and they said there is no reason why officers couldn’t respond in order for Griffith to file a report.

Efforts are underway to put Griffith in contact with police to get everything sorted out.

In the meantime, Griffith would like for the pit bull’s owners to come forward and help him pay for the $1,500 vet bill, and learn how to control their dog.