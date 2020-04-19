Miami-Dade mayor taking input on social media from residents about re-opening

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mayor of Miami-Dade wants to hear from the community on the reopening plan of the county, so he’s taking questions on Facebook and Twitter beginning Sunday.

On Monday, he will host a virtual town meeting on those social media platforms where people can get their questions answered and tune in to see where the county is heading amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual town hall will be available on the mayor’s Facebook and Twitter page from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 20.

“The aim is to receive community input on the reopening plan as the county continues its response to the COVID-19 crisis,” according to an advisory from the mayor’s office.

On Sunday, Gimenez wrote on his Twitter account: “I’ve seen a lot of buzz on social media from people who think beaches in Miami-Dade County are opening up. This is not the case. Although we’re consulting with medical experts on the future opening of public spaces, there is currently no timeline for opening beaches.”

He said that the focus of the virtual town hall would be about parks, open spaces and waterways. There was no mention of businesses.

WRITE YOUR QUESTIONS IN THE COMMENTS I'm holding a virtual town hall meeting Monday, April. 20, 2020, from 4 to 5:30... Posted by Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez on Sunday, April 19, 2020

Anyone is invited to submit their questions starting Sunday, and the accounts will also be monitored during Monday’s meeting so that the questions can be answered while the live meeting is going on.

Gimenez will have a panel at the town meeting from the medical field and various industries to comment on the different phases of reopening.

At a news conference on Saturday, Gimenez said, “We need to start thinking about how we are going to open up, and do it in a way that limits the spread of the virus.”

Gimenez said he saw the scenes of mask-less beachgoers defying social distancing guidelines in Jacksonville over the weekend, but said he believes outdoor spaces in Miami-Dade will open safely.

“When we reopen, it’ll be in a safe manner,” he said. “You’ll see something sooner rather than later. Our open spaces are something we need to do.”

Miami-Dade County has the highest confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state at 9,166 with 202 deaths from complications from COVID-19.