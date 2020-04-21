Gov. DeSantis touts Florida’s success handling coronavirus, but not everybody agrees

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It came off to some as a victory lap: Gov. Ron DeSantis on Fox News Tuesday morning touting how well Florida is doing in this coronavirus pandemic.

“People said our hospitals were going to be overrun. We’ve actually increased hospital bed space and ICU bed space,” DeSantis said.

On TV and on his YouTube channel, DeSantis summarized his accomplishments and assured that we have flattened the curve.

But Florida remains a hot zone, with more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases and 839 dead because of the virus.

On neither of those appearances did the Republican governor mention the issues with unemployment. State Democrats say he needs to be talking about Florida ranking at or near the bottom of all states in its speed of processing unemployment claims, as federal data shows.

“Governor Ron DeSantis has failed the hundreds of thousands of Floridians who have lost their jobs from the pandemic,” Terrie Rizzo, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, said in a statement. “Claims are being processed far too slowly, and far too many claims are being rejected. Floridians need a more robust system, fewer restrictions on applicants, and stronger benefits.”

In newly released data Tuesday morning, Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity says it has paid 14.2% of the confirmed unique jobless claims, up from just 6.2% a day earlier.

As he works to reopen Florida, DeSantis doesn’t necessarily need to win over the entire state with his message, says Sean Foreman, a political analyst from Barry University.

“I don’t think DeSantis is really looking to be popular across the state,” Foreman said. “He’s looking to do what’s the right thing for the Florida economy. And that may really make him unpopular with the health advocates, but it’s going to get him support with the business industry who helped put him in office in the first place.”

Watch DeSantis’ YouTube video from Monday below: