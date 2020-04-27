Concern growing among South Florida cyclists as coronavirus closures has led many to ride along busy roadways

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Bicyclists in South Florida are saying the lack of public places to ride is leaving then vulnerable to getting hurt, or worse.

Many of them are hitting the streets, with parks, trails and other open spaces closed because of social distancing guidelines.

Unfortunately, more cyclists on the road can lead to dangerous situations, like one from last weekend.

Harold Davis is a cyclist who spends a lot of time riding his bike in Hollywood, but he's becoming more and more concerned.

"I’m pretty much terrified to ride past 9 o’clock in the morning, because people are riding really reckless out here," Davis said.

Saturday morning during a ride, he found a fellow cyclist in bad shape after an apparent collision with a vehicle.

A witness said a white pickup truck struck a woman and then fled the scene.

"I got up to like Nevada, I saw her on the ground bleeding from the head," Davis explained. "I helped her as long as I could until the paramedics showed up."

The crash highlights a concern a lot of cyclists have had during the coronavirus pandemic.

With parks and other public places closed to the public, here are fewer and fewer spots for people to walk, run or ride their bike.

"It’s gotten a little crazy out here because since the Broadwalk has been closed, a lot of people are using the street like they did the Broadwalk," Davis said of A1A.

He hopes drivers will try to be more aware of the growing number of cyclists on the road, but also offered a piece of advice for authorities.

"I think the police are doing a great job on the Broadwalk, keeping everybody off, but nobody is patrolling A1A between Hollywood and Sheridan, and that seems like a hotspot right now," he said.

Hollywood police told Local 10 News the suspect vehicle is believed to be a white Ford F-150, but they did not provide an update on the victim's condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.