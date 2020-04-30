Are people following the rules at reopened parks in Miami-Dade and Broward?

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties said Day 1 of reopened parks, marinas and golf courses went off with no major issues.

As the second day of this new normal continues Thursday, people seem to be complying with the rules of staying six feet apart and wearing coverings on their faces.

A bigger test will come this weekend when more people are likely to take advantage of the open spaces — and enforcement will continue to be strict.

We’ve seen park rangers remind people about the rules.

Marine patrol units are also out in full force monitoring the waters, where boats must remain 50 feet apart.

Broward County reported lots of interest in their reopened parks. For example, there were about 200-250 people Wednesday at T.Y. Park in Hollywood taking advantage of the one-way walking paths and playing basketball (under social distancing rules). Approximately 100-150 visited Tree Tops Park and Pine Island Ridge in Davie, including several dog walkers.

“There were no issues with patrons using the playgrounds or fitness zones, which have been fenced off,” the county said.

While many county parks opened, cities could make their own decisions on whether to reopen their facilities and some in Broward and Miami-Dade have not.

Local leaders now look ahead to when restaurants and non-essential businesses will be able to reopen.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that most of the state will begin that Monday, but not Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

When South Florida gets to join will depend on case numbers dropping over the coming days.