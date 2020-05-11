Gym owners looking to reopen their businesses, facing desperate times amid coronavirus pandemic

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Gyms and spas are among many non-essential businesses wrestling with the weight of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At Training For Warriors gym in Coral Springs, owners Rick and George Davies are ready to reopen, investing in all the necessary supplies.

“Whether we are ready or not, we need to open,” said Rick Davies. “We are in a tough position.”

Like most gyms, the Davies' are turning to virtual means to keep financially fit.

"Even though they can’t come into a gym, we have been providing online workouts, we have been providing online nutrition coaching and check-in," said Rick Davies. "We have been doing as much as we can to provide as much service as we can."

Unfortunately, that’s far from enough, as they have lost more than half their business.

The Davies' are connecting online with gyms all over Florida to put pressure on state officials to show them can reopen safely.

Gym owners say government assistance has been hard to access, and many of them will not survive post pandemic.

“There has to be other avenues to allow businesses to come back in without forcing them into bankruptcy,” said George Davies.