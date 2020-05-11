Miami-Dade graduation schedule for Class of 2020 announced

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools has posted its schedule for virtual graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

The commencement ceremonies will be held June 8-16 and will be streamed online to prevent spread of the coronavirus. They’ll also be televised on WLRN Channel 17.

The list of dates and times can be seen at Classof2020.dadeschools.net, where the ceremonies will be streamed and archived.

The school district says it is also planning an in-person Class of 2020 celebration at each high school once it is safe to do so under public health guidelines.

Broward County revealed its virtual graduation schedule earlier this month.

Miami-Dade announced in mid-April that this school year would be finished with online learning. The district has discussed plans to bring students back on campus leading into next fall.