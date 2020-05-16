Crews in Fort Lauderdale battle separate yacht fires about a mile apart

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters in Fort Lauderdale had to battle two separate yacht fires early Saturday morning.

The vessels were less than a mile apart, but required a large collection of first responders to extinguish the flames.

"Each fire had over 50 firefighters on scene, in order to battle the blaze at each one," said Stephan Gollan, Battalion Chief, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

According to Gollan, rescue workers received a call at approximately 1:50 a.m. Saturday, regarding a large yacht on fire at Lauderdale Marine Center.

That's where crews found a 93-foot Benetti yacht, called "Prince Ville" on fire, with flames coming out of the vessels bow.

Thankfully no one was hurt in that blaze, but just a short time later, firefighters received another call.

"While we were battling that fire, a second fire came in located about a mile down the river from this one," Gollan said. "And that was a 98-foot vessel."

Crews say that yacht, named "Tigers Eye," had flames coming out of its upper deck.

Firefighters were able to put out that fire as well, and no injuries were reported.

The official cause of both fires is under investigation.

“Anytime that you have two large working fires in your municipality, it’s a challenge,” said Gollan. “Thankfully the city of Fort Lauderdale is large enough, and we have enough units, were able to get initial units on scene to start the fire attack.”