Miami-Dade’s new reopening order allows crowds during religious services

MIAMI – As Mayor Carlos Gimenez eased restrictions to allow some non-essential businesses to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, he released an executive order on Friday night.

The order doesn’t limit crowded religious services in Miami-Dade County. It “urged” but did not require people who gather for religious services to practice social distancing.

To help slow the spread of the highly contagious disease that health officials blame for more than 500 deaths in Miami-Dade, epidemiologists have recommended that people avoid crowds.

Gimenez also answered questions during a virtual town hall Friday afternoon. When a woman asked if it was safe for her to host friends at her home, he told her to try to limit the number of people to 10 or less.

“Make sure that you keep your social distancing ... stay away from each other,” Gimenez said.

Restaurants and retail shops are allowed 50% indoor capacity and 50% outdoor capacity. Grooming salons, such as barbershops and nail salons, are allowed 25% capacity. The reopenings are on Monday.

For more information about the new requirements, call 311.

