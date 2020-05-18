Sawgrass Mills and other malls reopen to eager shoppers

SUNRISE, Fla. – Eager locals were ready to get back to the business of shopping Monday.

At Sawgrass Mills, the largest mall in Broward County, cars are in the parking lot and people were waiting outside for the doors to open at 11 a.m. Monday. It’s the first day the mall has reopened since being closed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing guidelines are in effect, with markings on the floor to direct foot traffic. And shoppers are being offered masks at the entrances.

Much like in Palm Beach County last week, the mall is open, but stores will open up at their own discretion.

Every employee working in the mall will get their temperature checked before coming in. And protective equipment will be worn by employees at all times.

The retailers are allowed to open up at a 50 percent capacity in this phase.

The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale has also opened as malls have been cleared to continue operating in Broward County starting Monday.

