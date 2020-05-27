Residents at Opa-locka apartment complex say owners refuse to fix chronic flooding problems

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – People living in an Opa-locka apartment complex are cleaning up after their homes flooded in what has become a common occurrence.

They told Local 10 News it happens every time it rains, and no matter how much they complain, nothing is ever done.

Residents at the Glorieta Gardens apartments shared their soggy misery with Local 10.

First floor units at this low-income property are covered in water. It happens, they say, just about every time there is heavy rainfall.

Some residents complained that it's been that way for years.

Local 10 News' Janine Stanwood tried reaching out to the property owner, which touts on its website renovations done to the complex several years ago.

She left a message, an email sent was bounced back, and then she called another number listed online.

And got elevator music

In December 2018, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio sent a letter to the owners, asking why conditions were still “slum-like” even after millions of dollars in renovations using public money.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development acknowledged the owner’s failure to maintain the property.

Some people who live there even said the flooding seems to be getting worse.