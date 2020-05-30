Man dies in hit-and-run crash in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 30-year-old man died Friday in Miami-Dade County’s Pinewood neighborhood.

Officers responded to the intersection of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 116th Terrace where they found the man dead. West Louissaint said the collision happened very quickly, but he saw the driver was a man.

“He saw him when he fell on the floor over there and he took off,” Louissant said. “He should have stayed. That is what the law says. Whenever you hurt someone, you wait and help this guy if you can.”

Officers questioned witnesses as the victim’s relatives grieved. They are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.