Broward deputies union asks Gov. DeSantis to remove Sheriff Gregory Tony

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Hours after a protest called for the firing of Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, the Broward Sheriff’s Deputies Union has formally written to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking for Tony’s removal.

“The request to formally ask the Governor to remove Gregory Tony was made out of necessity for the 5,000 Union members at the Broward Sheriff’s Office who come to work knowing that their boss is unqualified during a time of national emergency and epidemic,” union president Jeff Bell, who has been suspended by Tony, said in a statement Thursday.

Bell went on to write that, “If Gregory Tony were to accurately and honestly complete a Law Enforcement Officer job application today with all of the information the public has learned over the past two months, he would have a near impossible time finding a Law Enforcement job anywhere in the Nation."

Tony was appointed to the Broward Sheriff job by DeSantis in January 2019 after the governor removed Scott Israel in the fallout of the Parkland massacre.

Tony and Israel are both candidates in the election for the position later this year.

Tony’s campaign said earlier Thursday that politics was the reason for Thursday’s protest that also called for the reinstatement of suspended deputy Ron Thurston. Thurston, a popular longtime deputy, had his badge taken this week after he criticized the diversity within the department.

“Yet again, Scott Israel’s campaign just can’t be honest,” Tony’s campaign said in a statement. “This was a political event organized by Scott Israel’s paid political consultants, and attended by political opponents of Sheriff Tony and Scott Israel himself.”

In April, members of the deputies union voted no confidence in Tony, largely stemming from an alleged shortage of personal protective equipment early in the coronavirus outbreak. (Israel also received a vote of no-confidence from the union before his removal.)

Since then, details of Tony’s past have emerged, including his killing a man during his teenage years in what was deemed self-defense. Questions have also come up about how truthful and forthcoming Tony was on job applications and law enforcement forms.

Read the letter the union sent to DeSantis below: