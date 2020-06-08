Battalion Chief with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue placed on administrative duties for social media comments

DORAL, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County firefighter has been placed on administrative duties following controversial comments he made on social media.

The Facebook post dated June 6 links to an article supporting a police officer refusing to kneel during a protest.

The person who made the post is Chad Hooten, who Local 10 News has learned is a Battalion Chief with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Hooten goes on to comment: "We have reached levels of ludicrous. It’s unbelievable—Leaders kneeling, white people kissing the boots of black people. It’s the great capitulation."

Local 10 learned Hooten is an officer who works as a supervisor in the north side of the county, and as of Monday, he is under investigation.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez's office confirmed it requested an investigation into a complaint about the post, saying in a statement:

"Mayor Gimenez expects county employees to be held to the highest standards and follow the county’s social media policy. Any remarks made on social media that are divisive and hurtful to our community will not be tolerated."

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told Local 10 the complaint will be reviewed and investigated in accordance with department policy & procedures.

“The employee in question has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation. As a public safety agency, we take these matters seriously,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Spokesperson Erika Benitez.