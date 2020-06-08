Coronavirus in Florida: 966 new cases reported Monday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has reported an increase of 966 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. It’s the first time since Tuesday that the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases in a day.

Sunday: 1,180

Saturday: 1,270

Friday: 1,305

Thursday: 1,419 (a one-day high for the state)

Wednesday: 1,317

There have been 12 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state over the past 24 hours, including four in Broward County, two in Miami-Dade and one in Palm Beach County.

The state is now up to 64,904 total cases and 2,712 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest numbers released by the health department Monday morning.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease specialist at FIU, says the high daily case numbers aren’t surprising considering the way people have come back closer together as the state has reopened.

“We’re going to continue to see increases in cases as people continue to not follow the standard things that we have to follow to avoid transmitting the virus,” Marty told Local 10′s Michael Putney last week. “We’re no longer in lockdown. We’ve opened up our community.”

She added that, “I think people, we’ve gotten a little lackadaisical about this horrific virus that hasn’t gone away from the world or our communities.”

Over the past day, Miami-Dade County’s cases increased by 209 to 19,756. The county now has 767 deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 120 to 7,924. The county’s death toll is now at 343.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 99 to 7,329, with the death toll now at 373.

Monroe County has 114 cases (an increase of three overnight) and four deaths.

Florida has confirmed at least 11,008 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Gov. Ron DeSantis last week allowed all of the state except for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties to begin Phase 2 of reopening. That phase includes the opening of bars, pubs, movie theaters and concert halls at 50% capacity.

The governor highlighted a decrease in ICU hospitalizations and COVID-positive patients on ventilators in announcing the move to Phase 2. He chalks up the increase in cases to more testing (the percentage of positives among tests has declined) and outbreaks in COVID hotspots.

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 1.2 million tests for COVID-19, with 5.3% coming back positive.

Fears have arisen about the possibility of greater coronavirus spread in areas where large protests have been held, including South Florida. Many of those gatherings in response to the death of George Floyd have taken place in cities where the virus is still circulating widely in the population.

Marty said last week that it was still too early to see the full impact those large protests have had on coronavirus spread, but she does expect to see that soon.

The United States has over 116,000 deaths from COVID-19, and the country has the largest reported contagion in the world with over 1.9 million confirmed cases. Over 506,000 Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 7 million. There have been more than 409,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 3.1 million being declared recovered.

