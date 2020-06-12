83ºF

Officers investigate shooting in South Beach

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Officers detained a man after a shooting Friday evening in South Beach.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Officers are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in South Beach, and they are asking drivers to avoid the area of First Street and Ocean Drive.

According to Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, officers detained a man at Fifth Street and Collins Court.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

