Drive-by shooting interrupts graduation party in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for a car that was involved in a drive-by shooting.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday morning at a graduation party in Brownsville, in the area of NW 54th Street and 30th Avenue.

According to police, a subject in an unknown vehicle pulled up and opened fire on a crowd that had gathered for the party.

A man was shot in the head and transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Several parked cars were riddled with bullets and evidence markers were seen littering the street.

Police are searching for the vehicle but don't have a good description of the car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.