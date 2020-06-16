Broward County officials working with law enforcement to establish more civilian oversight of police

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County commissioners are taking steps to provide civilian oversight of law enforcement agencies.

County leaders discussed creating a civilian review board, bringing in more eyes to examine things like internal affairs, discipline and law enforcement behavior.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony told county officials he’s onboard, but says there needs checks and balances in place.

Following the police involved deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Broward County officials said things should change; not only with restructuring police departments but training officers as well.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said the county is looking at ways to also decrease the jail population.

Utilizing civil citations more for minor offenses and decreasing confrontations with police are options being considered, with officials gathering to figure out exactly what that will look like.

Several county agencies involved in this effort that is still in the early stages, but many believe it’s a step in the right direction.