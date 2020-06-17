Defunding police a big topic of discussion at Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale commissioners met into the night Tuesday, with one of the topics dealing with a suspended police officer.

That officer pushed a female protester, who was on the kneeling on her knees, onto the ground.

Another topic that came up during the meeting was defunding the Fort Lauderdale Police Department by as much as $10 million.

City leaders, hearing those demands from many calling into the meeting, are not saying the idea is off the table.

One decision the commission did make Tuesday was to move forward with some cuts related to COVID-19 city-wide, with some of them coming in the police department.