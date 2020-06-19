Man shot multiple times outside luxury building in Downtown Miami

MIAMI – Police in Miami are investigating a shooting outside a luxury high-rise.

Authorities said a man was shot multiple times and was taken to a local area hospital.

A large police presence was seen in the area of Northeast 1st Avenue and 9th Street in Downtown Miami.

Police said they were called to the Paramount building just before 9 p.m. to reports of a man who had been shot.

Some residents told Local 10 News they believe the man who was shot lives inside the luxury building.

Police have not released any information about the shooter, or the condition of the victim.