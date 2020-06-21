Miami-Dade has state’s 2 most deadly long-term care facilities during coronavirus pandemic

HIALEAH, Fla. – Fair Havens Center in Miami Springs and Signature Healthcare Center Of Waterford in Hialeah remain the long-term care facilities with the most deaths during the coronavirus pandemic in Florida, state records show on Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s latest review of long-term care facility deaths associated with COVID-19, Fair Havens Center reported 44 residents died and the Signature Healthcare Center Of Waterford reported 33 residents died.

Fair Havens Center’s report to the Agency for Health Care Administration’s Emergency Status System said 28 more residents and 14 staff tested positive for the coronavirus disease, state officials reported on Wednesday.

At Signature Healthcare Center Of Waterford, 60 more staff tested positive for the coronavirus, 23 more residents tested positive and 32 more residents were transferred out, state health officials reported.

The state agency’s Wednesday report on new cases did not include the facilities’ cumulative data. The agency reports on deaths weekly and releases the report on deaths on Friday night.

