Bicyclist dies after collision with Miami-Dade police vehicle

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Rescue workers speak with an injured cyclist after he was injured in a collision with a police vehicle. A second bicyclist was killed in the crash. (WPLG)

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – A cyclist has died, and another is injured after they were involved in a crash with a Miami-Dade Police Department marked vehicle.

According to police, the crash happened at approximately 7:17 a.m. Sunday on Arthur Lamb Jr. Road near Virginia Key Beach.

Both cyclists were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, one in stable condition and one critical. 

Doctors pronounced the cyclist in critical condition deceased after arriving at the hospital. 

Miami-Dade traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident. 

