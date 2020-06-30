Florida man arrested after allegedly going on gun-toting rant, yelling racial slur at random Miami-Dade resident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man is in trouble with the law after yelling a racial slur and going on a rant while holding a gun.

It all happened in the West Little River neighborhood of Northwest Miami Dade County back on June 14th.

According to the resident, Dewayne Wynn, he was talking to his neighbor when he saw an SUV pull up to his home and drop a flyer into his mailbox.

But when Wynn walked across the street to get the flier, he said he was confronted by a man who pulled a gun out on him and then began shouting racial slurs.

Part of that rant was captured on cell phone video taken by Wynn.

The man seen in that video is 58-year-old Joseph Max Fu-check, who Local 10 News discovered is a real-estate agent in North Miami Beach.

In that cell phone video, Fu-check can be heard telling Wynn it is not his home and he does not live there. All this while brandishing a handgun.

Fu-check goes on to say he was a former Navy Seal and a former member of the Hillsboro County SWAT Team. Local 10 is working to confirm that information.

Eventually Fu-check drives off, but not before Wynn said he yelled a racial slur.

Fu-check was ultimately arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and with prejudice, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains in Miami-Dade County Jail with no bond.