2 Miami-Dade officers relieved of duty after video emerges showing woman hit in face, tackled

MIAMI – Shocking footage from the body camera of a Miami-Dade police officer has drawn a quick reaction from the department's director.

The graphic video was posted on Instagram by award winning local filmmaker Billy Corben.

Judging by the timestamp in the top right corner, the incident happened Wednesday, at Miami International Airport.

It involves a woman that appears to have been slapped by an officer, actions Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez says he does not condone.

The video shows two MDPD officers speaking to a woman at the airport.

In the video, which Local 10 News has learned has been seen throughout the department, a woman begins to confront one of the officers. At one point she comes face to face with him. That's when the officer is seen quickly stepping back and punching the woman in the face. The two officers then tackle the woman to the ground and placing her into handcuffs.

The video prompted Ramirez to immediately relieve the officers of duty. He then took to twitter to release a statement, that read in part:

“I am shocked and angered by a body camera video that I just saw involving one of our officers. I’ve immediately initiated an investigation and ordered that the involved officers be relieved of duty. Actions such as these undermine the hard work that we have invested in Our community and causes my heart to break for our community and the vast majority of our officers who dedicate their lives to serving our county.”

The names of the two officers involved have not been released. It is not known if they will be facing any charges from the state attorney's office.

The identity of the woman in the video has also not been revealed, or why she was arrested and what officers were speaking with her about in the first place.