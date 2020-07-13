Detectives ask public for help finding Ford Mustang linked to tragedy in Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives and a Broward County woman’s loved ones want the public to know there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver of a 2006 white Ford Mustang with Florida tag JRFQ02.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department detectives accused the driver of fleeing after running over Lynn Hessley in Fort Lauderdale Beach. The 39-year-old Tamarac resident is fighting for her life on Monday at the Broward Health Medical Center.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department detectives released a flyer in relation to a July 3rd hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale Beach. (FPD)

“This vehicle has been caught on several of our tag readers in the area,” Sgt. Deanna Greenlaw said. “We know that they frequent the area and we are confident that someone in the public saw this incident or they know who is driving this vehicle.”

Lynn Hessley is on life support. Her sister Jennifer Hessley and her best friend Donna Cappello said they haven’t been able to visit her since she was hospitalized on July 3rd because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic restrictions. They met to distribute flyers with the car’s picture on Sunday.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department releases flyer in relation to July 3rd hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale Beach. (FPD)

“One minute everything is fine and the next minute you get a phone call and your entire world is changed,” Jennifer Hessley said.

A staycation quickly turned into a tragedy. After sharing a picture of the moon with a friend, Lynn Hessley was crossing State Road A1A near Seville Street when the driver struck her about 10:40 p.m.. She suffered a head injury and multiple fractures.

“The fact that they did leave her there is just a nightmare, so anybody who has any information at all, no matter how small, please come forward,” Cappello said.