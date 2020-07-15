Key Biscayne police chief tests positive for coronavirus

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles R. Press announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Monday test result was unexpected. Press, the president of the Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police, said he has worn his face mask, he has washed his hands and he has kept his social distance.

“My family is now exposed and it scares me to death,” Press said, adding he is in quarantine.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Key Biscayne.