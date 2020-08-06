Video shows shooter in blue Nissan target teen outside home near Miami’s Little Haiti

MIAMI – Detectives released surveillance video on Thursday in a recent drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured near Miami’s Little Haiti.

The shooter stuck his torso out the passenger side window of a blue Nissan sedan that was traveling eastbound on Northwest 51st Street to Northwest Second Avenue.

A shooter in a blue Nissan targeted a home on Saturday near Miami's Little Haiti. A 17-year-old boy was injured. (Ring -MPD)

The shooter targeted the three-bedroom home near Buena Vista Park, while the teenage boy was sitting outside. His mother and siblings were inside.

“When I heard the shots and my room window busts I laid to the ground until the shots stopped,” said. “I got up and I go towards the back room to make sure my kids are all right.”

A shooter targeted this home on Saturday in Miami leaving a 17-year-old boy injured. (Ring -MPD)

The ShotSpotter alert was about 1:20 p.m. Saturday. The teenage boy was wounded in the chest and leg, according to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department.

Delva is asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

