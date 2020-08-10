Bicyclist dies after crash near Casino at Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that left an 85-year-old bicyclist dead on Friday near the Casino at Dania Beach.

William Routhier, 85, was riding a Cannondale Adventure bicycle southbound, across the westbound lanes of East Dania Beach Boulevard, when the driver of a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck struck him.

Joseph Gonzalez, the driver of the pickup truck, waited for Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to arrive. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel took Routhier to Broward Health Medical Center. The crash was about 4:30 p.m. A Broward Health doctor pronounced him dead about 8 p.m.